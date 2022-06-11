Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 275.7% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MSLOY traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 186,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,657. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $18.99.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)
