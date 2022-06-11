Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 275.7% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSLOY traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 186,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,657. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy Transport Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses. Its fleet consists of dry bulk carriers for the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizer, and salt and steel products; crude oil tankers; tankers that transport refined petroleum products, such as gas oils, naphtha, and gasoline; chemical tankers that transport liquid chemical products; methanol carriers; and LPG carriers.

