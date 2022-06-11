Mobilicom Limited (MOB) Announces June 23rd IPO

Mobilicom Limited (MOB) expects to raise $10 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, June 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 2,200,000 shares at a price of $4.65 per share.

In the last 12 months, Mobilicom Limited generated $2.6 million in revenue and had a net loss of $1.8 million. The company has a market cap of $20 million.

ThinkEquity served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Mobilicom Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is an IPO of American Depositary Shares (ADS) on the NASDAQ. The ordinary shares trade on the Australian Securities Exchange.) We are a provider of hardware products and software and cybersecurity solutions that we design, develop and manufacture and that are embedded into small drones or small unmanned aerial vehicles, which we refer to as SUAVS, and into robotic systems, or robotics. We hold both patented technology and unique know-how. We are aiming to further develop our global customer base by increasing our number of design wins and targeted pilot projects and ultimately cross-sell our other solutions to those same customers in order to become a leading end-to-end provider to SUAV and robotics systems manufacturers, or OEMs, who, in turn, sell their systems into the security and surveillance, process industry (processing of bulk resources into other products), infrastructure inspection, first responders, homeland security and courier market segments. By “design win” we are referring to the large-scale and exclusive adoption of our component products by our OEM customers on an ongoing basis. The “pilot projects” refer to initial small-scale sales and implementation. As an “end-to-end” provider is one that provides all of the key components its customers need for their products. We aim to penetrate the commercial segment of our markets by leveraging the experience we have gained in the defense segment of our markets. We believe that our key competitive advantage is our ability to provide a near end-to-end solution to our customers, which enables us to have an insider’s view of our customers’ needs. This is evidenced by our recent design wins and pilot projects, such as the integration of our technology into the unmanned systems of a leading designer and producer of thermal imaging cameras and sensors, and our partnership with a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of RF/microwave amplifiers and integrated radio systems to incorporate our multi-function radios into its high-power radio solutions. We further believe our products have performed well in harsh environmental conditions. Our solutions have been deployed by our various customers worldwide, including in the United States, Europe, Israel, Japan and other Asian countries. Historically we have generated most of our revenues from sales of our hardware products and have recently commenced sales of our cloud-based software and cybersecurity solutions. “.

Mobilicom Limited was founded in 2006 and has 28 employees. The company is located at 1 Rakefet Street, Shoham, Israel 6083705 and can be reached via phone at +61 3 8630 3321 or on the web at https://mobilicom-ltd.com.au/.

