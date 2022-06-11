Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $1,474,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,537,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,162,211.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $1,463,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $1,308,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $1,307,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $6.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.12. 6,259,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,418,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.10. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.85.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

