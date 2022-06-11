Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHK opened at $131.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $211.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.46.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

