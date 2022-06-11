Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
MBRX opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.84.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
