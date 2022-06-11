Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.92.

MNTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,282,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,672 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Momentive Global by 585.3% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,647,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth about $39,403,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the first quarter worth about $21,688,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth about $18,326,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

