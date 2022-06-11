Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY) Short Interest Down 70.6% in May

Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 290,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 178,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Monterey Bio Acquisition alerts:

MTRY opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.06.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monterey Bio Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monterey Bio Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.