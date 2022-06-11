mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Up 270.7% in May

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 270.7% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

XDSL opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. mPhase Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

mPhase Technologies, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel.

