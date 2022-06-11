MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $558.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MSCI traded down $17.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $410.05. 470,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,363. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $442.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.26. MSCI has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $3,590,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

