MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTUAY. Barclays downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($237.63) to €232.00 ($249.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($189.25) to €178.00 ($191.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($263.44) to €255.00 ($274.19) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $93.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.41. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $90.86 and a 12-month high of $132.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. MTU Aero Engines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

About MTU Aero Engines (Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.