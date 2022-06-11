Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $9.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.