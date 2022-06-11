My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the May 15th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MYSZ stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. My Size has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of My Size during the 3rd quarter worth $751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of My Size during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of My Size by 2,658.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 458,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 441,928 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of My Size by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 78,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of My Size during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

