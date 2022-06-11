Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of MYE traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.85. 106,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,540. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $866.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.21 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 65.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 31.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

