Nathan’s Famous, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Nathan’s Famous has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NATH stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average is $54.66. Nathan’s Famous has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $78.89.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 374.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

