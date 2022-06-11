National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform Market Weight” Rating for AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform market weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.50.
Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$18.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$497.14 million and a P/E ratio of 8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.13. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$17.24 and a 12-month high of C$47.00.
About AirBoss of America (Get Rating)
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
