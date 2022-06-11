National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in National Bank by 239.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 181,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 143,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after purchasing an additional 123,952 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1,364.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 123,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,458,000 after purchasing an additional 118,122 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBHC stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $38.18. 115,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. National Bank has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $48.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.89.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). National Bank had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

