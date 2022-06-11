Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GASNY shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($24.41) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €29.00 ($31.18) to €29.60 ($31.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Naturgy Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Naturgy Energy Group stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.62. 5,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,956. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

