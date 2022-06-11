NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,636,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,875,000 after buying an additional 58,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,862,000 after buying an additional 658,058 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NCR by 18.8% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after buying an additional 1,176,368 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,631,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in NCR by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,041,000 after buying an additional 2,668,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. NCR has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $48.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

