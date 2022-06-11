NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.82.

NEO has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 29.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,630,000 after buying an additional 314,094 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 127,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. 1,417,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,786. The firm has a market cap of $961.88 million, a P/E ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

