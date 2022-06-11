Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 335.7% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

RRSSF traded down 0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,131. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is 1.03. Neometals has a twelve month low of 0.36 and a twelve month high of 1.50.

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

