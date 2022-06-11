Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, June 13th (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 13th. The 1-35 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 13th.
NEPT stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions (Get Rating)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
