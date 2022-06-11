Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, June 13th (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 13th. The 1-35 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 13th.

NEPT stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,343,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 88,755 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 123,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

