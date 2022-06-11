Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Buys $329,000.00 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,270,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,050,405.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nerdy stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. 1,388,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.55. Nerdy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 49.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 760,917 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 50.1% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,613,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 538,784 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter worth $1,332,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nerdy by 424.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 173,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Nerdy during the first quarter valued at $696,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nerdy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nerdy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

