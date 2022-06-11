NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Up 306.8% in May

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,600 shares, an increase of 306.8% from the May 15th total of 41,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a market cap of $36.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.82. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

