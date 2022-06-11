Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Down 75.2% in May

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the May 15th total of 635,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NHS stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 286,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,320. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Joseph Lind acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $46,250.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 418,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 17,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 25.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

