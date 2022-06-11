NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Update

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,100 shares, a growth of 477.5% from the May 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 3,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the third quarter worth about $110,000. State Street Corp raised its position in NeuroMetrix by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $3.57 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54.

NeuroMetrix ( NASDAQ:NURO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

