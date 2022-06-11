New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of GBR stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 million, a PE ratio of 102.55 and a beta of 0.34. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $9.41.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

