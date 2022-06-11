New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CLSA upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 216,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EDU opened at $16.21 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $614.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

