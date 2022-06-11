NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Receives Average Rating of “” from Brokerages

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “N/A” from the zero research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports.

NYSE:NXDT traded down 0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 15.02. 32,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,195. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 12.64 and a one year high of 16.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 15.57.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 19,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 14.75 per share, with a total value of 292,536.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 14.89 per share, with a total value of 214,118.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 198,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,879,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $7,229,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $7,095,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,256,000.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.