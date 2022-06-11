NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,400 shares, a growth of 192.3% from the May 15th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,493.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NREF traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 551.26, a quick ratio of 551.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 61.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.