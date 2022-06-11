NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,104.29 ($101.56).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,850 ($98.37) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($90.23) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($110.28) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,280 ($91.23) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get NEXT alerts:

LON NXT opened at GBX 6,180 ($77.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,210.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,919. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 5,578 ($69.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,484 ($106.32). The company has a market capitalization of £8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.79.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.