NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.31.

NFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares lowered NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NFI opened at C$13.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.96. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$10.39 and a 1-year high of C$31.80.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.59) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$581.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$631.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 0.6600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Dean Edwards bought 5,180 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$72,072.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,704. Also, Director Adam L. Gray bought 547,000 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,757,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,537,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,683,565.87. Insiders purchased a total of 1,426,980 shares of company stock worth $20,941,062 over the last three months.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

