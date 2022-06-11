NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

NICE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.80.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE traded down $5.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.93. 186,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,245. NICE has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.36.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in NICE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,221,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,460,000 after buying an additional 106,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,027,000 after buying an additional 836,616 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NICE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,396,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,921,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in NICE by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 868,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,173,000 after buying an additional 200,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.