NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Short Interest Down 81.2% in May

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the May 15th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ NDAC opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. NightDragon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAC. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $3,089,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 1,008.1% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 671,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 610,688 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

