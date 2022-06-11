NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW) Short Interest Update

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NDACW opened at $0.27 on Friday. NightDragon Acquisition has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
