Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 222.7% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NROM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 153,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37. Noble Roman’s has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.91.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

