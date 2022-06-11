Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $251,341,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at about $56,217,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $41,638,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after buying an additional 1,501,225 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,815,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $31.32.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Nomad Foods (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.