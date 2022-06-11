Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Update

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 188.2% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Nomura Research Institute stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.82. 166,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,123. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.54. Nomura Research Institute has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $45.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76.
About Nomura Research Institute (Get Rating)
