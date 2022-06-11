Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Update

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 188.2% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Nomura Research Institute stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.82. 166,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,123. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.54. Nomura Research Institute has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $45.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

