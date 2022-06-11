North American Construction Group Ltd. Acquires 19,100 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.35 per share, with a total value of C$312,290.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,600 shares in the company, valued at C$1,514,037.78.

On Wednesday, June 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.18 per share, with a total value of C$328,231.59.

On Monday, June 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.83 per share, with a total value of C$321,525.58.

On Friday, June 3rd, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.83 per share, with a total value of C$321,418.62.

On Wednesday, June 1st, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,922.25.

On Monday, May 30th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,510.53.

On Thursday, May 26th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,164.67.

On Tuesday, May 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,878.25.

On Friday, May 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$296,229.54.

On Wednesday, May 18th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,688.32.

On Monday, May 16th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$303,021.50.

Shares of TSE:NOA traded down C$0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting C$16.30. 78,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,888. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$14.75 and a 1-year high of C$22.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$462.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$176.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5099997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on NOA. CIBC dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.20.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

