North American Construction Group Ltd. Buys 19,100 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.83 per share, with a total value of C$321,525.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,525.58.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Friday, June 10th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.35 per share, with a total value of C$312,290.73.

On Wednesday, June 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.18 per share, with a total value of C$328,231.59.

On Friday, June 3rd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.83 per share, with a total value of C$321,418.62.

On Wednesday, June 1st, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.70 per share, with a total value of C$318,922.25.

On Monday, May 30th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.73 per share, with a total value of C$319,510.53.

On Thursday, May 26th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.34 per share, with a total value of C$312,164.67.

On Tuesday, May 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.86 per share, with a total value of C$302,878.25.

On Friday, May 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.51 per share, with a total value of C$296,229.54.

On Wednesday, May 18th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.80 per share, with a total value of C$301,688.32.

On Monday, May 16th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.87 per share, with a total value of C$303,021.50.

TSE:NOA traded down C$0.40 on Friday, hitting C$16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$462.92 million and a P/E ratio of 11.10. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$14.75 and a one year high of C$22.00.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$176.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5099997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

NOA has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.20.

About North American Construction Group (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.