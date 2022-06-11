North American Construction Group Ltd. Purchases 19,100 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.18 per share, with a total value of C$328,231.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$934,858.56.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.35 per share, with a total value of C$312,290.73.

On Monday, June 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.83 per share, with a total value of C$321,525.58.

On Friday, June 3rd, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.83 per share, with a total value of C$321,418.62.

On Wednesday, June 1st, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.70 per share, with a total value of C$318,922.25.

On Monday, May 30th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.73 per share, with a total value of C$319,510.53.

On Thursday, May 26th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.34 per share, with a total value of C$312,164.67.

On Tuesday, May 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.86 per share, with a total value of C$302,878.25.

On Friday, May 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.51 per share, with a total value of C$296,229.54.

On Wednesday, May 18th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.80 per share, with a total value of C$301,688.32.

On Monday, May 16th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.87 per share, with a total value of C$303,021.50.

NOA stock traded down C$0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching C$16.30. The company had a trading volume of 78,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,888. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$14.75 and a 52 week high of C$22.00. The company has a market cap of C$462.92 million and a P/E ratio of 11.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.90 million. Research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5099997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.20.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

