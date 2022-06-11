North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW) Short Interest Down 68.7% in May

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the May 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NMMCW opened at $0.30 on Friday. North Mountain Merger has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.33.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on North Mountain Merger (NMMCW)
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for North Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.