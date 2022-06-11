North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW) Short Interest Down 68.7% in May

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the May 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NMMCW opened at $0.30 on Friday. North Mountain Merger has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.33.

Get North Mountain Merger alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for North Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.