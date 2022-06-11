Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a growth of 310.5% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NSTB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. 8,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,934. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 16.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 579.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the third quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

