Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a growth of 258.0% from the May 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE JFR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.93. 159,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,628. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $10.65.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
