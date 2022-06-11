Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a growth of 258.0% from the May 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE JFR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.93. 159,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,628. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 90,702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 597,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 901,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 176,434 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

