Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Down 72.0% in May

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the May 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NKG stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $10.98. 16,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,017. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.
About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.