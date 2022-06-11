Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Down 72.0% in May

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the May 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NKG stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $10.98. 16,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,017. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

