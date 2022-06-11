Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE NOM remained flat at $$12.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,006,000. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

