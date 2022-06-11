Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, a growth of 220.5% from the May 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:NAD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 650,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,586. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $795,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 29.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

