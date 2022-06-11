Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, a growth of 220.5% from the May 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE:NAD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 650,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,586. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
