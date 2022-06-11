Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Up 201.8% in May

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 201.8% from the May 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 77,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 303,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 276,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter.

SPXX stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 36,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

