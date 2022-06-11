OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Update

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 450.8% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.8 days.

OTCMKTS:OCINF opened at $35.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. OCI has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

Get OCI alerts:

OCINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered OCI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on OCI from €30.00 ($32.26) to €45.00 ($48.39) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on OCI from €33.00 ($35.48) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on OCI from €31.00 ($33.33) to €38.50 ($41.40) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.