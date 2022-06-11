Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $27.01. 50,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,355. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $37.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a market cap of $198.04 million, a P/E ratio of 225.08 and a beta of 0.55.
Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.38%.
Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.
