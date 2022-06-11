Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get OLO alerts:

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $40,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $264,870.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,318,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,655 shares of company stock valued at $349,863 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of OLO by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 839.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 145,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 130,033 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,255,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. OLO has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.44.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OLO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.